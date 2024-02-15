Porzingis went to the locker room right before halftime with an ankle injury and was spotted on the bench with a big wrap on his ankle to open up the second half, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

While there hasn't been any official designation for Porzingis's return, the wrap on his ankle and the lopsided score makes it seem likely that he will remain on the bench. Luke Kornet started the second half in his place and Neemias Queta should see more action.