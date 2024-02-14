Porzingis (back) isn't listed on Boston's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis missed Tuesday's win over Brooklyn to rest his back but will return to action for Wednesday's rematch. Al Horford (toe) and Xavier Tillman (knee) are both out, so Porzingis will likely need to play heavy minutes in Boston's frontcourt.
