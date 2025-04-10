Porzingis (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis will return to action Friday after sitting out Boston's previous contest due to rest purposes. Since the Celtics are already locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn't be surprising for their starters to play less than their normal workloads.
