Porzingis (illness) is not on the injury report for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the Knicks on Friday.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis "couldn't breathe" during Game 5, and the big man wasn't able to play in the second half after logging 12 minutes in the first half with a single point to his name. Porzingis hasn't looked like himself in a long time, and with Luke Kornet shining in Game 5, rotation changes could be on the table.