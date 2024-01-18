Porzingis (knee) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis missed Wednesday's game against San Antonio due to right knee inflammation, but he should be back in action Friday. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 27.0 minutes per game.
