Porzingis finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal over 23 minutes in Thursday's 127-99 preseason win over Charlotte.

Porzingis led all players in Thursday's preseason finale in rebounds while finishing as one of seven Celtics players in double figures in scoring en route to a double-double showing. Porzingis tallied his first double-double of the preseason, rounding out preseason play with averages of 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 23.3 minutes over four contests.