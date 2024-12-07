Porzingis isn't listed on the team's injury report for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis took a seat for the first half of Boston's back-to-back Friday against the Bucks, and as expected, he'll be back in action Saturday. The big man should be in line for around 30 minutes given the absence of Al Horford (toe).