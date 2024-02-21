Porzingis (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Bulls, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis tweaked his ankle in Boston's final game heading into the break, but he'll be good to go for Thursday's matchup and should see his usual workload. Over his last seven appearances, Porzingis has averaged 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game.
