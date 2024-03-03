Porzingis (quad) will not play Sunday versus Golden State, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis will miss his first game since the All-Star break, with his last absence coming Feb. 13. Al Horford will likely slot into the starting lineup in Porzingis' stead, with Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman and Sam Hauser receiving upticks in roles Sunday -- although Golden State's small-ball centric style anchored by Draymond Green at center could lead to lineup creativity by Boston.