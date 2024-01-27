Porzingis (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Los Angeles, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Porzingis turned his ankle during Thursday night's contest and was considered doubtful leading up to Saturday's tipoff. With the big man sidelined for the night, look for Al Horford to enter the starting five at center.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Downplays ankle issue•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Limps to locker room•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go against Miami•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Returns to practice•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Monday•