Porzingis (calf) won't play in Friday's game versus the Magic, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis has been downgraded from doubtful to out Friday due to left calf tightness. With Al Horford (rest) out, Neemias Queta is left as Boston's only healthy big man. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Sunday's rematch with Orlando.