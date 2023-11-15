Porzingis (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis will his miss his first contest of 2023-24 on Wednesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a right knee contusion. Al Horford will likely start in his absence. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Toronto.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Dealing with knee contusion•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Comes close to double-double•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Top scorer in home loss•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Will suit up Monday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Dealing with eye injury•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Still adjusting to new team•