Watch Now:

Porzingis (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis will his miss his first contest of 2023-24 on Wednesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a right knee contusion. Al Horford will likely start in his absence. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Toronto.

More News