Porzingis (rest) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Magic, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
As expected, Porzingis will return to action for the playoffs after sitting out Boston's regular-season finale. The star big man should reclaim his starting spot from Luke Kornet against Orlando.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to play Game 1•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Not playing Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Ties season high with 34 points•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Tuesday•