The Celtics have optimism that Porzingis (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Lakers, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Porzingis is listed as questionable and looks like a true game-time decision, and though he'll go through pregame warmups before the Celtics make a call on his availability, he looks as though he's planning to give it a go for the Christmas Day showdown. However, if Porzingis is downgraded to out, Al Horford and Luke Kornet (adductor) would likely see increased minutes.