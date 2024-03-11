Porzingis (hamstring) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis' absence will mark his second straight, as he was a late scratch prior to Saturday's game against the Suns. The rest of the Celtics' starting lineup is listed as questionable, so depth could potentially be an issue in Portland. In Porzingis' absence, Al Horford and Xavier Tillman could see some increased minutes at center.