Porzingis (calf) will be inactive Monday against Indiana, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a left calf strain. Although missing Monday's In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal game against the Pacers marks a key absence, the big-picture timing of Poraingis injury is rather fortuitous since the Celtics next non-tournament game is Dec. 12 against Cleveland. While Porzingis heals, Al Horford will continue starting, with Sam Hauser likely maintaining a large rotation role as well.