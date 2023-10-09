Porzingis won't play Monday against the Knicks due to rest purposes, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Porzingis made his Celtics debut Sunday during the preseason opener, posting 17 points in 25 minutes, but he'll take a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Efficient in preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go for training camp•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to be ready for camp•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Sitting out World Cup due to injury•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Agrees on extension with Boston•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Headed to Boston•