Porzingis (calf/injury management) will not play Tuesday against Golden State.

Porzingis will sit the first game of Boston's back-to-back set, with Wednesday against Sacramento representing his next opportunity to take the court. Luke Kornet (adductor) remains out as well, so Al Horford, Neemias Queta and a rotation of Boston's bench forwards will absorb Porzingis' minutes.