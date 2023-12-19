Porzingis (calf/injury management) will not play Tuesday against Golden State.
Porzingis will sit the first game of Boston's back-to-back set, with Wednesday against Sacramento representing his next opportunity to take the court. Luke Kornet (adductor) remains out as well, so Al Horford, Neemias Queta and a rotation of Boston's bench forwards will absorb Porzingis' minutes.
