Porzingis is probable to return to Sunday's contest against Miami due to a low back contusion, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Porzingis checked out of the game with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter and gingerly walked to the locker room after he apparently suffered the injury while fighting for a loose ball in the paint. Given his probable tag, Porzingis looks likely to return to the contest once he gets treatment for his back.