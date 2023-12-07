Porzingis (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis fully participated in Wednesday's practice session and will likely put an end to his four-game absence Friday. It's not yet clear whether the 28-year-old will face any sort of restrictions if he's officially given the green light against New York.
