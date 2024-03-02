Porzingis supplied 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 138-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics on offense, but Porzingis still delivered a solid outing, and the big man continues to find a role in Boston's offensive scheme with each passing game. Porzingis is averaging 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.