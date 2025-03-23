Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official sitePorzingis (illness) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Snow reports.
After playing the last three games, Porzingis is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup with the Trail Blazers due to an illness. Al Horford and Luke Kornet will likely see a bump in minutes if Porzingis is ruled out in Portland.
