Porzingis chipped in 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 121-99 win over Utah.

Porzingis racked up his best scoring total yet since returning from an eight-game absence. He's on the precipice of starting another double-double streak after his second consecutive game hitting the milestone, and if Jaylen Brown's (knee) keeps him our for more games, Boston's superstar center will be in line to absorb some of the missing production.