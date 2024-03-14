Porzingis (hamstring) is not playing Thursday versus Phoenix, but he will get on-court reps during pregame warm-ups and is regarded as day-to-day moving forward, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Porzingis is on the mend despite missing three consecutive games due to a right hamstring strain. Karalis relays that Porzingis is feeling better by the day, which should rule out an extended absence for the 28-year-old. That being said, with Boston controlling a 9.5-game lead in the Eastern Conference, an abundance of caution could be used on the big man's health.