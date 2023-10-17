Porzingis will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Knicks, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Porzingis will start at center surrounded by Boston's full cast of key contributors Tuesday. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown flank him in the frontcourt.
