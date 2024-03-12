Porzingis (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game versus Utah.

Porzingis will miss a third consecutive game due to a right hamstring strain. Al Horford (toe) is also sitting out Tuesday in the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Celtics will likely turn to a committee of Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman and Neemias Queta to handle the minutes at center.