Porzingis (back) returned to the court for the Celtics to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Heat, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Porzingis exited the game with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter and retreated to the locker room, with the big man later being diagnosed with a low-back contusion. He was listed as probable to return to the contest, and his ability to check into the game to begin the fourth quarter suggests Porzingis' back issue shouldn't be much of a concern moving forward.