Porzingis finished Wednesday's 144-119 victory over Sacramento with 24 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and six blocks over 29 minutes.
Although Porzingis finished one rebound shy of a double-double, he used his floor-stretching ability with great mid-range and perimeter shooting to help the Celtics blow out the Kings. His calf injury did not seem to be an issue, and he carried a full load with Al Horford (rest) taking a seat.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Game-time call vs. Golden State•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Records double-double in return•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go against Orlando•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially ruled out•