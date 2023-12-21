Porzingis finished Wednesday's 144-119 victory over Sacramento with 24 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and six blocks over 29 minutes.

Although Porzingis finished one rebound shy of a double-double, he used his floor-stretching ability with great mid-range and perimeter shooting to help the Celtics blow out the Kings. His calf injury did not seem to be an issue, and he carried a full load with Al Horford (rest) taking a seat.