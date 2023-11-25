Porzingis (calf) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Hawks, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
The severity of Porzingis' calf injury is still uncertain, but he will be kept out of Sunday's contest. Al Horford will likely enter the starting lineup in his absence. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Chicago.
