Porzingis (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Porzingis will miss a fourth straight game for the Celtics on Thursday. Al Horford will likely remain a starter, with Porzingis still on the mend. However, Horford hasn't played well over the last two games, with only five points combined while going 2-for-19 from the field.
