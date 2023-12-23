Porzingis will not play in Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a left ankle sprain, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis landed on Domantas Sabonis' foot Wednesday, and while he was able to finish the game, his ankle may have flared up after the fact. It remains to be seen if Porzingis will be back in time for Monday's game against the Lakers on Christmas. Sam Hauser (heel) is questionable and Luke Kornet (adductor) is out Saturday, so it's likely that Al Horford plays a significant role.