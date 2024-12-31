Porzingis (ankle) will not play Tuesday against Toronto.
Porzingis will be sidelined for a third straight contest. He was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, suggesting that he's day-to-day going forward with a chance to return Jan. 2 against Minnesota. Al Horford will continue to benefit from a fantasy perspective in the meantime.
