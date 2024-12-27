Porzingis (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Pacers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Porzingis has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a left ankle sprain he suffered against Philadelphia. Al Horford and Luke Kornet should receive extended minutes in his absence. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Indiana.
