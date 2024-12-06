Porzingis (lower leg) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Porzingis will sit in the first leg of a back-to-back set due to injury management, though he'll likely return for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies. The big man has appeared in four of the Celtics' last five games, during which he averaged 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 27.3 minutes per contest. With Porzingis sidelined Friday, Al Horford is expected to get the start with Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet both likely to see playing time off the bench.