Porzingis has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to right knee inflammation, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Boston continues to be cautious with the talented big man, so this is likely just a rest day for Porzingis, as he posted 32 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt) and five blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's win over Houston. He should be back in action Thursday in Miami, while Al Horford should start in Porzingis' place versus Dallas on Monday. Luke Kornet, Sam Hauser and Oshae Brissett are also candidates for a few extra minutes.