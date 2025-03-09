Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis will miss a fifth straight game while battling an illness. Luke Kornet and Al Horford will likely see a boost in minutes with the veteran big man ruled out for the matchup with the Lakers in Boston.
