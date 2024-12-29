Porzingis (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis will miss his second consecutive outing due to a left ankle sprain. With the big man sidelined, Al Horford will likely draw another start. Porzingis' next chance to feature will come Tuesday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Iffy against Indiana•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Friday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Deemed questionable against Indiana•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Suffers ankle injury Christmas Day•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Unlikely to return Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Hits for 22 in win•