Porzingis (back) is inactive for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com report.

Porzingis exited and returned to a victory over Miami on Sunday due to back troubles, and a back bruise will officially sideline him Tuesday. Simultaneously, Porzingis resting in a back-to-back set has been standard operating procedure for Boston, so he is a candidate to return to action Wednesday in a rematch against Brooklyn.