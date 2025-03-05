Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis will miss a third straight game for the Celtics due to an illness. The veteran big man is one of a few notable players that won't play for Boston on Wednesday, as Jayson Tatum (shoulder) and Jrue Holiday (finger) will also sit out this game against Portland. Al Horford and Luke Kornet will likely get more minutes due to Porzingis' absence.