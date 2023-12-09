Porzingis (calf) supplied 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes in Friday's 133-123 win over the Knicks.

Though he didn't provide much production in the rebounds and blocks categories like he typically does, Porzingis turned in an otherwise stellar fantasy line in his return from a four-game absence due to a left calf strain. He took back his spot in the starting five from Al Horford and finished right around his season average in minutes (30.2 per game). Fantasy managers who had any reservations about activating Porzingis for Friday's game should feel more comfortable doing so heading into the Celtics' upcoming four-game week that kicks off with a home matchup Tuesday versus the Cavaliers.