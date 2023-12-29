Porzingis provided 35 points (13-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime win over Detroit.

With Jaylen Brown (back) out Thursday, Porzingis took on a more prominent role than usual. He launched a season-high 21 shots, resulting in a season-high 35 points during the overtime victory. Porzingis is playing well when available, but the injuries have started to pile up. After appearing in 15 of the Celtics' first 16 games, the big man has suited up for just seven of the following 14.