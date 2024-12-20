Porzingis provided 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three blocks over 36 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 loss to the Bulls.

Porzingis made his usual impact on the boards and in the scoring column, also blocking a game-high three shots, but it wasn't his best night shooting the ball. The All-Star big man is now averaging an efficient 19.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks, 0.8 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes per game through eight appearances so far this year. Perhaps Thursday's most important takeaway is that Porzingis played a season-high 36 minutes, which is an encouraging sign for the Celtics and fantasy managers as the center becomes further removed from offseason foot surgery this past summer.