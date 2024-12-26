Porzingis was seen leaving the Celtics' locker room without any visible brace around his left ankle, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics finished their Christmas game without Porzingis, who logged nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 13 minutes. Despite not returning to the Celtics' loss to the 76ers, the 29-year-old exiting the C's locker room without a brace suggests his left ankle is not in as bad shape as it has been perceived. Porzingis will hold an injury tag for the time being, with the Celtics now preparing for a home game against the Pacers on Friday.