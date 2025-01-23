Porzingis (illness) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Lakers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis will return to action Thursday after missing Boston's previous contest due to an illness. The 29-year-old big man should reclaim his starting spot from Luke Kornet against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Available for Monday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play vs. Atlanta•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Flirts with double-double in loss•