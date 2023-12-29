Porzingis (calf) will not play Friday against Toronto, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

As expected, Porzingis will take the night off as he deals with a left calf issue. The Celtics are also playing on the second half of a back-to-back, so that's likely part of the decision to hold the big man out. With Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Al Horford (rest) also sidelined, Boston will turn to the likes of Neemias Queta, Luke Kornet, Oshae Brissett, Lamar Stevens and Sam Hauser for increased minutes in the frontcourt.