Porzingis announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he won't participate for the Latvian national team in this month's FIBA World Cup due to a foot injury.

Porzingis relayed that he's been recovering for several weeks from plantar fasciitis in his foot. He said that the decision to sit out the FIBA World Cup was made by the national team's medical and coaching staffs, as well as the Celtics' brass. Porzingis was traded to Boston this offseason and quickly signed a two-year, $60 million extension, so as long as he's available for the start of training camp, the versatile veteran figures to play a major role for the Celtics in 2023-24. However, health has been a concern throughout his career.