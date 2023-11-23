Porzingis supplied 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 win over the Bucks.

Porzingis finished with at least 20 points and five rebounds for the eighth time this season. He's off to a solid start with his new squad, averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game. Porzingis is shooting a career-high 55.3 percent from the field despite a 32.9 percent mark from deep.