Porzingis accumulated 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 victory over Indiana.

After a 30-point eruption in his first game with Boston to open the season, Porzingis has delivered three much more modest performances as he tries to find his role alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the Celtics' offense. The 28-year-old big man is seeing career-low shot volume so far, but Porzingis is making up for it with career-best efficiency, shooting 55.8 percent from the floor, 45.0 percent from three-point range and even 90.0 percent from the free-throw line.