Porzingis finished Wednesday's 125-117 victory over the Hawks with 31 points (13-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 31 minutes.

The veteran big led the Celtics in scoring while delivering 30 or more points for the second time in his last six games. Porzingis is having his usual trouble staying on the court, missing five games since the beginning of January due to knee and ankle trouble, but he's been productive when he's been available -- over his last nine contests, the 28-year-old is averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 boards, 2.6 threes, 2.3 blocks and 2.1 assists while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 45.1 percent from beyond the arc.