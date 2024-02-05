Porzingis produced 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 victory over the Grizzlies.

Porzingis' skill set was on full display, as he knocked down shots from the perimeter, got a few open dunks and protected the paint on defense. Since missing three of four games, Porzingis has appeared in three straight matchups, averaging 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 assists in 29.3 minutes during that stretch.